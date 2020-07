Dr. Birx visits Tennessee, says mask mandates, bar closures essential in mitigating COVID-19 spread Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Dr. Birx visits Tennessee, says mask mandates, bar closures essential in mitigating COVID-19 spread Birx’s visit comes after a White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommended that 18 states – including Tennessee – consider rolling back reopening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ms Nashville RT @NC5: Dr. Birx visits Tennessee, says mask mandates, bar closures essential in mitigating COVID-19 spread https://t.co/T0066yLbvA 5 hours ago NewsChannel 5 Dr. Birx visits Tennessee, says mask mandates, bar closures essential in mitigating COVID-19 spread https://t.co/T0066yLbvA 7 hours ago