Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff?
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff?
Name recognition key in Republican race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says sergeant, detention officer have died

Sgt. Ernie Quintero and detention officer Kevin Fletcher have died, the Maricopa County Sheriff's...
azcentral.com - Published

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone addresses July 5 fatal shooting

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of the July 5 fatal shooting of a man...
azcentral.com - Published

Officials identify Mesa man shot and killed by Maricopa County deputies

A county deputy shot 70-year-old Rodney Liveringhouse after he emerged from his house holding...
azcentral.com - Published


Tweets about this

polishvision

AZ Prolife Patriot @azcentral He will be the next sheriff of Maricopa County. 7 hours ago

coreyintempe

Corey Cleveland RT @KimPowellTV: Lori Vallow’s previous husband, Charles, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Chandler Police say t… 2 days ago

KimPowellTV

Kim Powell Lori Vallow’s previous husband, Charles, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Chandler Polic… https://t.co/WvnRwHtmlm 2 days ago

OccamsTazer

Fudo Myoö RT @SamanthaKings14: @AynRandPaulRyan Here is how Maricopa county (Phoenix metro) AZ works: 1) Go to https://t.co/noeshOg4gE 2) Check your… 2 days ago

LivingstonLD22

David Livingston RT @MaricopaVote: Maricopa County voters dropped off 76K ballots on Election Day. We have an estimated 20K from Monday. We have 8 Vote Cent… 3 days ago

AZPSR

Arizona Prison & Sentencing Reform RT @AzCapitolTimes: It will be @JulieGunnigle v. @AllisterAdel for the next Maricopa County Attorney https://t.co/9MatxEoBlu via @DillonRee… 3 days ago

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 Will Joe Arpaio surpass Jerry Sheridan in the GOP race for Maricopa County sheriff? The next batch of primary res… https://t.co/d4PlzlSaUO 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election [Video]

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:18Published
Bribery Scandal Rocks Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office [Video]

Bribery Scandal Rocks Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The Santa Clara County DA is investigating an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving concealed-gun permits issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Len Ramirez reports. (8-7-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published
Dashcam video shows White County sheriff's deputy lied on arrest report [Video]

Dashcam video shows White County sheriff's deputy lied on arrest report

Video shows why prosecutors lost faith in "bad apple" officer

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:11Published