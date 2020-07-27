Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Sen.

Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil".

The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN.

It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores.

"As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built." Tom Cotton Cotton then called the 1619 Project "a racially divisive, revisionist account of history." Cotton now claims he was citing the views of America's founding fathers, rather than his own.

However, Cotton introduced legislation to prevent funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

"(The 1619 Project) denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded.

Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage." There is no record of any Founding Fathers arguing US slavery was a "necessary evil."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Senator Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was 'Necessary Evil' to Founding Fathers

Senator Tom Cotton has just out-Trumped Trump, calling slavery "a necessary evil" that allowed...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •HaaretzBBC NewsWorldNewsMediaiteIndependent


Slavery was 'necessary evil,' claims U.S. senator who also called for state violence last month

A U.S. senator, who penned a column advocating for state violence against anti-racism protesters, is...
National Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' [Video]

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil' The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.' Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash [Video]

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’ [Video]

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘Necessary Evil’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a “necessary evil” while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published