Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway

Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway

There's concern over a new coronavirus cluster in New Jersey, where at least three dozen lifeguards tested positive.

Meanwhile, the nation's largest trial for a COVID-19 vaccine took another big step Monday.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for Covid vaccine

Medical experts in India have hailed the results of Oxford University's early-stage human trials for...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway. @JLaytonTV reports. https://t.co/QZ3YkivZmI 54 seconds ago

kathyfisher10

kathy RT @FOX26Houston: Some medical experts are "cautiously optimistic" regarding the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 in Houston.​ https://t.… 4 days ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Some medical experts are "cautiously optimistic" regarding the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 in Houston.​ https://t.co/kuA5IVRXxm 4 days ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Some medical experts are "cautiously optimistic" regarding the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 in Houston.​ https://t.co/6V6aJePf8f 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak [Video]

Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak

The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published
Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa [Video]

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa

A critical Covid-19 vaccine trial is underway in South Africa. The initial results for the Oxford developed vaccine have been promising. Researchers however say that the real test for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS [Video]

Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Head of Centre for Community Medicine Department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Sanjay K Rai spoke on vaccine..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published