Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway
There's concern over a new coronavirus cluster in New Jersey, where at least three dozen lifeguards tested positive.
Meanwhile, the nation's largest trial for a COVID-19 vaccine took another big step Monday.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI RohtakThe first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal..
Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South AfricaA critical Covid-19 vaccine trial is underway in South Africa.
The initial results for the Oxford developed vaccine have been promising.
Researchers however say that the real test for the..
Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMSWhile speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Head of Centre for Community Medicine Department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Sanjay K Rai spoke on vaccine..