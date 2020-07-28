PKG bars closing and restaurants reduce

In the commonwealth is now..

Goveror andy beshear is ordering bars to close again... and he's reducing dining-in... at restaurants even more.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked to a bar and a restaurant in lexington about today's changes.

"drinks sounds" "daniel: not surprised unfortunately."

At whiskey bear in the summit in lexington....you'll find co-owners and couple daniel and florence marlowe.

"daniel: i think it is probably the necessary thing to, you know, really try to curb the spread of the virus."

Closing up for at least two weeks ....per the governor's new order..

"daniel:we're willing to do whatever is necessary to support the health of the community and our guests and our staff.

But it's hard.

It's really hard."

He says it's also hard to see this image the governor showed at his monday briefing....a row of bars at the pavillion in downtown lexington from over the weekend...marlowe was infuriated.

"daniel: that's probably the most frustrating part, you know, for those of us who have done everything, everything within our power to make sure everybody's safe to follow all of the rules and then to see other people who put just their personal profit among above the greater good."

Making cocktails nat pop but whiskey bear isn't completely shut down it's turned to offering its cocktails to go to help generate some extra money.

Around the corner from the summit sits mi pequeña hacienda its had the same owners since '96...and they say dealing with the pandemic rollcoaster hasn't been easy.

"lorena: a lot of stress julian: a lot of stress."

Governor beshear also announcing monday indoor seating at restaurants must be reduced to 25% capacity....the lowest its been since restaurants were allowed to reopen.

Lorena: "for us it means we're going to be worried about how we're going to pay the bills because less seating means less money, less turned over tables."

Outdoor seating is not affected in governor beshear's mandate as long as customers socially distance...the gallegos are thankful they can stay open and continue to serve their loyal customers.

"lorena: it's gonna be very devastated but we will try to survive.

Survival, yes, this is just..hopefully just two weeks," two weeks and two things to watch...will the virus numbers come down and will people follow the rules to slow the spread.

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

