Colorado Department Of Agriculture Warns Of Unsolicited Seeds From China Arriving In The Mail
Those who have gotten the packages are asked to immediately call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at [email protected] or 303-548-5333.
Mysterious seeds showing up in the mailThe Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is warning people across the United States to report if they've received unsolicited packages of seeds from China in the mail..
Seed Packets Containing Invasive, ‘Alien’ Plant Species From China Could ‘Destroy Texas Agriculture’Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging Texans to take extreme precaution when receiving unsolicited seed packets from China. Katie Johnston reports.
Tennessee ag experts issue warning of ‘non-inspected’ seed packets from ChinaAg experts say it’s possible the seeds are some type of invasive species that could harm indigenous vegetation and wildlife.