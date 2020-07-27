Global  
 

David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:50s - Published
David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William

David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William

After English football signed a mental health declaration, David Beckham spoke to Prince William about his own struggles when he was Captain of the national team.

