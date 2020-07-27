|
|
|
|
David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William
|
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:50s - Published
David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William
After English football signed a mental health declaration, David Beckham spoke to Prince William about his own struggles when he was Captain of the national team.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
David Beckham, Tyrone Mings, Andros Townsend and Steph Houghton talk to Prince William about mental...
BBC News - Published
|
David Beckham, Tyrone Mings, Andros Townsend and Steph Houghton talk to Prince William about mental...
BBC Sport - Published
Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
When it comes to mental health in soccer, Prince William is helping to bring heads together. On...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Beckham: 'I made a mistake in 1998'
David Beckham has spoken about the abuse he faced at the 1998 World Cup while talking about mental health in football.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:25Published
|
Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up
Prince William insists the Premier League survival of his beloved Aston Villa was "never in doubt" after they escaped relegation on Sunday (26.07.20).
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46Published
|
Becks: Stakes higher now for players’ mental health
David Beckham joined the Duke of Cambridge, Tyrone Mings, Steph Houghton, Carlo Ancelotti and Andros Townsend to discuss the signing of the 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:54Published
|