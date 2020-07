Big Birthday Bash Prompts Warning From Yuba-Sutter Health Office Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:10s - Published 5 minutes ago Big Birthday Bash Prompts Warning From Yuba-Sutter Health Office A big birthday celebration is coming with a stern warning from the Yuba-Sutter Counties Public Health Department. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Big Birthday Bash Prompts Warning From Yuba-Sutter Health Office https://t.co/YSI1jmA9fB https://t.co/A1xH6g2ybk 4 minutes ago Good Day Sacramento Big Birthday Bash Prompts Warning From Yuba-Sutter Health Office https://t.co/shFeTq5sdO 4 minutes ago