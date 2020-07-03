Global  
 

Vanessa Morgan's husband files for divorce days after pregnancy reveal
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed for divorce - just days after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child.

