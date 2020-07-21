With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157 Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published 10 minutes ago With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157 India reported 47,704 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases. With 654 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 33,425. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23%. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 27th July is 1,73,34,885. 0

