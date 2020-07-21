Global  
 

With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157
India reported 47,704 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases.

With 654 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 33,425.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23%.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 27th July is 1,73,34,885.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 14 lakh mark on July 27 and the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths. With 708 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 32,771. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday.

