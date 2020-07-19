Global  
 

Covid update: PM Modi's 'right decisions' remark; Trump's NSA tests positive
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi on Monday said India is better off than other countries in Covid-19 fight due to “right decisions taken at the right time”.

PM Modi also inaugurated three new Covid-19 facilities in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Monday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said.

White House confirmed that O’Brien has mild symptoms and is self-isolating.

O’Brien is also the highest official to have tested positive in the White House.

Also, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the capital’s condition in terms of Covid-19 is improving.

Kejriwal said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Delhi is now 88 percent while only nine percent remain ill due to COVID.

Kerala government ruled out total lockdown in the state as Covid-19 cases rise.

However, the state’s capital Thiruvananthapuram will remain under lockdown for another week, the government said.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.

