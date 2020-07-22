Bihar flood: Darbhanga police station flooded following heavy rainfall

Rain water entered Darbhanga's Medical College on July 25. Knee-deep water damaged surroundings and blocked passage. Meanwhile, District's Police Station was also flooded with water. Day to day work is being conducted temporarily from a police vehicle. Cleaning operation is underway. Flood situation in the state of Bihar has disrupted lives of locals. Many are reeling under the situation without food and shelter.
Villages of Darbhanga in Bihar are facing destruction by flood. Without options, affected have taken refuge in temporary camps on roadside. One of the locals said, "As compared to last time there is much more water. We are troubled and there is no way to escape." Locals are struggling for food, shelter and clean drinking water. Another local said, "Our condition is very serious and so far we have not received any help from the government."
On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, 'Shivalinga' at Baba Garib Nath Temple in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was decorated with 51,000 betel leaves on July 27. 101 kilograms of vegetables and fruits were also used for the time of decoration. The priests wore masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.
Floods in Bihar have created havoc in the lives of people. Affected people are struggling hard to attain basic needs including food, clean drinking water and shelter to live. Anguished with, no assistance provided by the government, flood victims in Muzaffarpur blocked a bridge on July 27. One of the protestors said, "From past 15 days, water is filled and our house is drowned. There is no arrangement for food and drinking water. People in administration are not answering our calls therefore, we have blocked the bridge."
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhanga, under Keoti… 8 hours ago
Journalist Siraj Noorani#Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbha… https://t.co/pF5MlSAKpF 10 hours ago
We For News Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhan… https://t.co/0QPxjoUt9W 11 hours ago
ANI Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhan… https://t.co/aamTciyc7V 11 hours ago
A VIP area in Delhi saw a part of a road cave in amid heavy rainfall. A sinkhole of around 10 ft by 10 ft was formed on Ashoka Road. Delhi police said that the probable cause of the cave-in was sinking..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited flood-affected areas in Bihar's Madhubani on July 22. He visited Madhepur Block of Madhubani district and donated money among affected. Parts of..