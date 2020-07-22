Bihar flood: Darbhanga police station flooded following heavy rainfall

Incessant rainfall has led to heavy flood in Bihar.

Kushewarsthan Police station in Darbhanga district flooded following incessant rainfall in the region.

Snake was seen floating in the water at the police station.

Local lives have got affected due to the flood.

One of the police officials said, "We have kept everything on tables to prevent them from getting submerged.

We go for patrolling in rural areas using boats.

We have not received boats from the government yet, we are doing this on our own expenses.

There is no electricity since last 4-5 days." Bihar flood has affected more than 10 lakh people.