Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo
The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant".

'We can't keep doing this' - how artists responded to the bulldozed Kaepernick mural

 Meet the artist whose Colin Kaepernick mural was torn down, only for the community to respond with the KaeperBowl.
BBC News
Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney [Video]

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

