'I will be over to the UK in a heartbeat!'

Richard D Robison RT @kylegriffin1: Internal documents reviewed by NBC News showed Postmaster General DeJoy is decommissioning 671 of its letter sorting mach… 3 seconds ago

Old Mate @DHughesy @mjrowland68 Opinions are like......... Dan will do what he does! Get over yourselves! 4 seconds ago

ShadowYote RT @coyhoodlum: hmm been considering getting a commission of these two 👀 feel free to slide your commission sheet over? even if i can't cho… 4 seconds ago

Patriotic Night Owl (PNO) 🇺🇸 RT @no_silenced: There’s no way in***Trumps administration is gonna hand over Durham and Barr’s investigation to a Joe Biden President… 5 seconds ago

Peppa Pig stan acc 😳💋💅🏽 RT @hellinjuly: yall ever notice how white people on twitter will randomly find any mixed girl to collectively fawn over for like 2 weeks t… 6 seconds ago

nogitsunka ◟̽◞̽ RT @beomXyoongii: Utopia is my favorite ateez song and I told him I love his part in the beginning and WE SANG IT TOGETHER I WILL NEVER GET… 7 seconds ago

Geoff Robinson RT @mamorris777: PMJT finally setting up Morneau to take the fall, under guise of clash over GREEN & COVID spending Morneau will be fine,… 8 seconds ago