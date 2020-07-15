|
'I will be over to the UK in a heartbeat!'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:30s - Published
'I will be over to the UK in a heartbeat!'
Australian singer Delta Goodrem talks about her new single 'Paralyzed' and performing in her living room during lockdown.
