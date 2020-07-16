Global  
 

Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for the final day ofhearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executiveeditor, Dan Wootton.

Prior to his arrival, fans patiently waiting outside thecourt were handed gift packs from the Pirates of the Caribbean star'smanagement team including a thank you note.

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims [Video]

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims

Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells court

 Actor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent

Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

 A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews

ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, Swift

 Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London as his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, continues.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London ahead of the latest day in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Merlin Entertainments prepare to reopen London attractions [Video]

Merlin Entertainments prepare to reopen London attractions

Merlin Entertainments has announced it will reopen its leading Londonattractions on August 1. This includes the London Eye, Madame Tussauds London,SEA LIFE London Aquarium and The London Dungeon. In line with Governmentguidelines, guests can enjoy all the attractions with enhanced hygiene andsafety measures implemented throughout to ensure visitors have a funexperience while making safety a top priority for all.

The Natural History Museum in London prepares to open its doors [Video]

The Natural History Museum in London prepares to open its doors

The Natural History Museum in London prepares to open its doors to visitorsafter over 3 months shut to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.Interviews with Lorraine Cornish, Head of Conservation, and Clare Matterson,Executive Director of Engagement.

Amazon takes on supermarkets with free food delivery

 Same or next-day delivery will now be free for Prime subscribers in London on orders above £40.
BBC News

Ryanair expects air travel to be depressed for 2-3 years

 LONDON (AP) — European budget airline Ryanair said Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on its earnings, with lockdown restrictions leading to a..
WorldNews

Final Day of Closing Arguments in Johnny Depp's Libel Trial Begins - Video


NathanielCran11

Nathaniel Crane RT @DavidSillitoBBC: Johnny Depp arrives at court for final day of his libel trial. https://t.co/6j6lwi346n 20 minutes ago

DavidSillitoBBC

David Sillito BBC Johnny Depp arrives at court for final day of his libel trial. https://t.co/6j6lwi346n 22 minutes ago

shauntvGlobal

Shauntv Johnny Depp arrives at the court for the final day in the Sun Libel case. #Johnnydepp https://t.co/gKEKs7MbJP 1 hour ago

shauntvGlobal

Shauntv Johnny Depp arrives at the court for the final day in the Sun Libel case. #Johnnydepp https://t.co/rydF4wy09F 1 hour ago

Matthew73610025

Matthew Harrison #StayAlert RT @SkyNews: Amber Heard arrives in court as trial draws to a close. This is the penultimate day of Johnny Depp's libel action against NGN… 19 hours ago

SkyNews

SkyNews Amber Heard arrives in court as trial draws to a close. This is the penultimate day of Johnny Depp's libel action… https://t.co/QkLBfrM9Gu 23 hours ago

13june05

13june05 - Publishing books on Michael Jackson RT @SkyNewsAdele: Amber Heard arrives at the High Court for the final day of evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against the publishers o… 4 days ago

SkyNewsAdele

Adele Robinson Amber Heard arrives at the High Court for the final day of evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against the publis… https://t.co/6a62Akl4SS 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations [Video]

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard depart court on the last day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:35Published
Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp

ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published