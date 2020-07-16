Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing

|
|
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells courtActor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife HeardA lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, SwiftOlivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com
Dan Wootton New Zealand journalist
|
|
|
|
