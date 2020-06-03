Football rumours from the media

Global  
 

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill.

Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports.

Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three.

Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says.

The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

