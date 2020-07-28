Global  
 

50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing insensitive memes
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s
Rap legend 50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing memes that mocked her recent shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet in 'worst experience ever'

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet in 'worst experience ever'

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her recent shooting incident, admitting she was hit in both feet in what was the "worst experience of [her] life", and she has blasted those poking fun at..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Officially Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting and More News | Billboard News

Drake breaks a new record on the Billboard Hot 100, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their new baby and Megan Thee Stallion opens up on Instagram Live about her gunshot wounds.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17