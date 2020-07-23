Global  
 

Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s
Protesters gathered for the 59th straight day amid public anger over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16

Portland demonstrator gives protest advice

 19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks..
USATODAY.com

Portland protests: US attorney general to condemn attacks on buildings

 In congressional testimony, William Barr will defend sending federal security forces to the city.
BBC News

AG Barr: DOJ had been drawn into 'political maelstrom'; department used as 'political weapon'

 The hearing, billed as an oversight of the Justice Department, will touch on a long list of grievances, including federal deployments to Portland.
USATODAY.com

Protests reignite across U.S. as standoffs in Portland continue between protesters and federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. — As tear gas-tinged standoffs in downtown Portland between protesters and federal...
Seattle Times

Tear Gas Use Was Limited In Portland. Then Federal Agents Showed Up

Tear Gas Use Was Limited In Portland. Then Federal Agents Showed Up Watch VideoProtests over police brutality in Portland have taken place daily for more than 50 days....
Newsy - Also reported by Seattle Times, CBS News


Portland rattled by overnight protests

Authorities in Portland, Oregon fired what appeared to be tear gas at protesters at the U.S....
USATODAY.com


One person stabbed as protesters in Portland hit with tear gas by police [Video]

Amid one person being stabbed on Friday (July 25), protesters in Portland, Oregon are hit with tear gas by police.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07
Tear gas and explosions in Portland [Video]

Sky's Sally Lockwood reports live from Portland as protests erupt.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:06
Molotov Cocktails and Loaded Rifle Magazines Found in a Bag at a Park in Portland as Protests Continue [Video]

Police in Portland have been dealing with two months of continued protests in the city over racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45