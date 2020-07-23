Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests

|
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Portland demonstrator gives protest advice19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks..
USATODAY.com
Portland protests: US attorney general to condemn attacks on buildingsIn congressional testimony, William Barr will defend sending federal security forces to the city.
BBC News
AG Barr: DOJ had been drawn into 'political maelstrom'; department used as 'political weapon'The hearing, billed as an oversight of the Justice Department, will touch on a long list of grievances, including federal deployments to Portland.
USATODAY.com
