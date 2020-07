Once again, Mayo Clinic Hospital has topped all others in Arizona in the latest ranking of hospitals...



Related videos from verified sources Michigan hospitals rank among top U.S. hospitals



Michigan hospitals rank among top U.S. hospitals Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:12 Published 41 minutes ago Hospitals nearing capacity in the south, west US



The coronavirus crisis is getting worse for hospitals in the US. At least 137,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19 and some hospitals in the south and west are nearly at capacity. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago Hospitals are running out of beds



There are now more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country. Hospitalizations are at an a record high in many parts of the south and west as cases surge. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago