Selfridges to cut 450 jobs

Selfridges has told staff it plans to cut 450 jobs as it warned annual salesare expected to be “significantly less” than last year due to the pandemic.The upmarket retailer said it will reduce its total headcount by 14% to copewith the impact of the virus and subsequent lockdown.

In a message to staff,group managing director Anne Pitcher warned the recovery will be “slow”,stressing 2020 will be “the toughest year we have experienced in our recenthistory”.