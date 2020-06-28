Global  
 

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat.

The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider against West Indies.

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

 Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into the final day of the Test.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad puts hosts on verge of victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Brilliant Broad leaves England poised for series victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Archer says sport is 'fickle' and reports racist social media abuse

 England bowler Jofra Archer speaks about the "fickle" nature of sport and says he's reported racist social media abuse before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Jofra Archer: England bowler reports racist abuse and says sport is 'fickle'

 England's Jofra Archer says sport is "fickle" and reveals he has reported racist abuse on social media before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad traps Shamarh Brooks lbw

Stuart Broad gets his first wicket of the match as he pins Shamarh Brooks right in front of the...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


News24.com | Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win

Stuart Broad is only one wicket away from becoming just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets.
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBelfast Telegraph



Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad [Video]

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:35Published
Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge [Video]

Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge

Test Cricket The English cricketer and a former ODI and T20 captain Stuart Broad MBE discusses how the Test cricket team is prepping for their next game. He discusses how the atmosphere will be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published