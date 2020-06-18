Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate

Government defends Spain quarantine extension



Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - citing a "worsening" situation on the mainland and frequent transfers between the mainland and the islands. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970