Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate

Telecinco Spanish free-to-air television channel
Balearic Islands Archipelago in the Mediterranean, autonomous community, and province of Spain
Government defends Spain quarantine extension
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46Published
Spanish plea for Canaries and Balearics quarantine exemption snubbed as UK nationals advised to stay awayAdvice to avoid all non-essential travel follows imposition of 14-day stay-home order for all travellers from Spain
Independent
Spain hopes UK relaxes island quarantine rules
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Spain asks UK to exempt returning British tourists from quarantine
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister
Spain's PM criticises UK's decision to impose blanket quarantine as 'error'Pedro Sanchez says he is urging the British government to 'reconsider'
Independent
Coronavirus: Spanish PM says UK's travel restrictions 'unjust'Pedro Sanchez says he hopes there will be a rethink, and most parts of Spain are safer than the UK.
BBC News
Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
