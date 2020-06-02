George Clooney joins Joe Biden fundraiser with virtual Barack Obama chat

|
George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic'
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
E.P.A. Inspector General to Investigate Trump’s Biggest Climate RollbackThe agency’s watchdog office said Monday it would investigate whether the reversal of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards violated government rules.
Robert E. Lee High in Virginia Will Be Renamed for John Lewis, District SaysMr. Lewis, the civil rights giant who died last week, beat out a list that included Barack Obama and Cesar Chavez to have the high school, in Fairfax County,..
Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debutIn the premiere episode, the former first lady and her husband will hold an intimate conversation about community LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first guest of..
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Forces in Video Targeting TrumpThe former president and vice president released a new video Thursday meant to cast President Trump as unbefitting of the office, while trumpeting the..
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points
Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John LewisJoe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights..
Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' pollsPresident Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate because of COVID-19 constraintsThe first debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in Cleveland.
