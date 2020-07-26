Power lines in Hidalgo County, Texas got hit by Hurricane Hanna on July 25, throwing the county into darkness.

Hurricane Hanna: Power lines go down in Texas' Hidalgo County

Power lines in Hidalgo County, Texas got hit by Hurricane Hanna on July 25, throwing the county into darkness.

The clip shows the power lines flashing as they were hit leaving local residents in the city of McAllen without power.

Local filmer Karl told Newsflare: "On July 25, 2020, at about 9:30 pm CDT, I captured the effects of a strong category 1 tropical cyclone on the electrical power grid as the storm began to intensify.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Hanna continues to wreak havoc on an area already hard hit by COVID-19.

I'm still without power but with the help of a neighbour, I am keeping my phone charged!"