Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'

 Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
USATODAY.com
MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements [Video]

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

2 MLB games postponed, Marlins deal with virus

 Baseball fans in Philadelphia say sports teams should wait longer to hit the field, this after two major league games scheduled for Monday were postponed after..
USATODAY.com

Chicago rooftop rare view: Major League Baseball

 The rooftops neighboring Chicago's Wrigley Field are allowing fans a rare opportunity to see games in person at a time when teams are playing without spectators..
USATODAY.com

Miami Marlins Miami Marlins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Miami, Florida, United States

Marlins may have created 'super-spread environment,' and it shouldn't be a surprise

 The Marlins have shut down after 14 members of the team tested positive for COVD-19. One expert says the spread most likely "came out of Maimi."
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Baby with coronavirus in Melbourne neonatal ward 'in stable condition'

 A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, while a healthcare worker and two parents have also tested positive.
SBS

Coronavirus: How it turned the tables on Ghana's diaspora

 Coronavirus has given Ghanaians a new perspective on the pull of living abroad.
BBC News
Vast Majority Of Survivors Show COVID-19 Damaged Their Hearts [Video]

Vast Majority Of Survivors Show COVID-19 Damaged Their Hearts

A new study has revealed disturbing information about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can affect the heart. According to UPI, 78% of 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 showed evidence of heart damage caused by the disease, weeks after they recovered. Prior to the study, none of the patients had experienced heart problems before contracting COVID-19 and were mostly healthy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight' [Video]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account. I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages. I think many people, I struggle with my weight. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom. In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese. Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Baltimore Orioles Baltimore Orioles Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Miami Marlins postpone game vs. Baltimore Orioles amid COVID-19 outbreak in clubhouse

 The team remains in Philadelphia to continue undergoing testing, with the outbreak spreading throughout the clubhouse to at least 12 people.
USATODAY.com

New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

New York Yankees game vs. Philadelphia Phillies postponed after coronavirus outbreak

 The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will not play their game scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia. Marlins also postponed theirs.
USATODAY.com
Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month [Video]

Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month

U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't throw out ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game next month, just days after saying he would do so

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:32Published

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLB

 Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia Phillies Wikimedia list article


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season [Video]

Cubs, White Sox Follow Tight Protocols As MLB Sees First COVID-19 Crisis Of Season

With two games postponed and 13 members of the Miami Marlins having tested positive for the coronavirus, baseball is on the brink.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:49Published
Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19

MLB postponed Monday's Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia after more than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus [Video]

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published