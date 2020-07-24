MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account. I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages. I think many people, I struggle with my weight. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom. In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese. Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970