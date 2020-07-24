MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

|
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
USATODAY.com
MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements
2 MLB games postponed, Marlins deal with virusBaseball fans in Philadelphia say sports teams should wait longer to hit the field, this after two major league games scheduled for Monday were postponed after..
USATODAY.com
Chicago rooftop rare view: Major League BaseballThe rooftops neighboring Chicago's Wrigley Field are allowing fans a rare opportunity to see games in person at a time when teams are playing without spectators..
USATODAY.com
Marlins may have created 'super-spread environment,' and it shouldn't be a surpriseThe Marlins have shut down after 14 members of the team tested positive for COVD-19. One expert says the spread most likely "came out of Maimi."
USATODAY.com
Baby with coronavirus in Melbourne neonatal ward 'in stable condition'A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, while a healthcare worker and two parents have also tested positive.
SBS
Coronavirus: How it turned the tables on Ghana's diasporaCoronavirus has given Ghanaians a new perspective on the pull of living abroad.
BBC News
Vast Majority Of Survivors Show COVID-19 Damaged Their Hearts
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'
Miami Marlins postpone game vs. Baltimore Orioles amid COVID-19 outbreak in clubhouseThe team remains in Philadelphia to continue undergoing testing, with the outbreak spreading throughout the clubhouse to at least 12 people.
USATODAY.com
New York Yankees game vs. Philadelphia Phillies postponed after coronavirus outbreakThe New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will not play their game scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia. Marlins also postponed theirs.
USATODAY.com
Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next month
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLBGiancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
