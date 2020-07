Beloved talk show star Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace is reportedly under investigation following a series of complaints from staff members past and present about their treatment behind the scenes



đź’ˇ One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled



Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970 Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's home burglarized on July 4, 'high value jewelry' stolen The Santa Barbara County Sheriff has confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home in Montecito, California was burglarized on July 4.



USATODAY.com 4 days ago Is 'Ellen' Cancelled?



Ellen DeGeneres used to be one of the most beloved TV personalities of the last decade. But she her public image has suffered greatly over the last few months. First, comedians, actors, and influencers describe her rude behavior. Then, staffers took to Twitter and told stories about how bad she is to work for. Employees became “distressed and outraged over their treatment from top producers amid the coronavirus pandemic.” Her own bodyguard called her "dehumanizing. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970