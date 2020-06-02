Global  
 

Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Public Healthy England have released al new film which explains how excessweight can increases the risk of becoming seriously ill with diseases, likeCovid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a campaign to urge Britonsto lose weight and improve their health.

Public Health England Public Health England Executive agency in U.K. health system

Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone says "it's too early to understand why obesity is interacting with Covid-19” but added that excess weight "puts more pressure on the body which makes it harder to fight infections". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
TV presenter Jeff Brazier hits the David Lloyd gym in Hampton, south-westLondon, which opened at midnight after the latest easing of coronavirusrestrictions in England. It comes as the Government prepares to launch anobesity strategy after Public Health England found being overweight increasesthe serious risks from Covid-19, including hospitalisation and death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Coronavirus: Cases at virus-hit Mathon farm hit 120

 Herefordshire Council and Public Health England say the risk to the general public "remains low".
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from Europe

 Prime minister defends controversial quarantine on travellers from Spain and says similar measures could be imposed on further countries
Independent

Billions of pounds to 'level up' economy risks being wasted on white elephants, MPs warn

 Boris Johnson has pledged to boost economies of midlands and northern England
Independent
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account. I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages. I think many people, I struggle with my weight. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom. In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese. Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Overweight people are being asked to lose five pounds to save the NHS moneyand help lower the risk of dying from coronavirus as part of the Government’snew obesity crackdown - a move the Obesity..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
The popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020. Public health officials for Riverside County, California announced the cancellations on Wednesday. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Making a statement in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces the findings of Public Health England's research into disparities in the risks and outcomes of Covid-19. He confirms that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published