Public Health England warn of increased risk for those overweight

Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone says "it's too early to understand why obesity is interacting with Covid-19" but added that excess weight "puts more pressure on the body which makes it harder to fight infections".
People who are overweight or obese are being urged to lose weight after a new Public Health England (PHE) review found a dramatic rise in the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says that everyone has an individual responsibility to tackle the problem of obesity.
TV presenter Jeff Brazier hits the David Lloyd gym in Hampton, south-westLondon, which opened at midnight after the latest easing of coronavirusrestrictions in England. It comes as the Government prepares to launch anobesity strategy after Public Health England found being overweight increasesthe serious risks from Covid-19, including hospitalisation and death.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account. I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages. I think many people, I struggle with my weight. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom. In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese. Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.