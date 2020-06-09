JTS Mortgage Minute 07/28/2020 - Falling Interest Rates

|
Good morning, i'm jeff farnham ?
With interest rates falling for the sixth straight month, homeowners continued to grab the chance to purchase or refinance in june.
?
According to ellie mae, we are seeing a rebound in the purchase market which represents 42 percent of all closed loans while refinances represent 58%.
?
The mortgage bankers association's survey also showed that the new home purchase market is making progress toward a lively home-buying summer season.
?
The survey showed that overall mortgage applications were 54 percent higher than last year for new home purchases.
?
Applications surged 20% in june alone.
?
These numbers reinforce the fact that home-buying activity that was delayed by the pandemic in march and april is just being realized later in the season.
?
The fact that applications are up over 50% from last june reinforces that point even further.
?
Mba estimates the new single- family home sales is at the strongest levels of activity since january.
?
And depending on the loan type, basis points dropped anywhere from 2 to 4 points for a 30-year fixed mortgage.
?
Lower interest rates are also fueling home- buying demand.
?
Because of this housing is expected to lead an overall economic recovery.
?
As existing home inventory remains low, builders are seeing strong interest in new construction.
?
According to the latest national association of home builders, builder confidence in the market for newly built single- family homes spiked 14 points in july already.
?
The housing market index now stands at the pre- pandemic reading it posted in march and rose 10 points in the south alone.
?
Needless to say, the housing market is going strong moving into the late summer months.
?
If you are looking to purchase or refinance a home, jts & co.
Wants to be your first call.
?
In these unprecedented times of time off from work due to covid-19, forbearance, or other special circumstances with employment and income, it's important to work with someone that has a reputation of trust and experience on their side.
?
At jts & co.
We enjoy helping families become homeowners.
?
But there is more to getting a mortgage than just pushing a button.
?
On a weekly basis we have calls from customers who have started with a national lender, thinking it would be quick and easy, only to find themselves frustrated and confused 30 to 45 days into the process.
?
Understanding your needs and goals is paramount in determining the best way to structure your loan.
?
When you sit down with a mortgage advisor at jts & co, we review this type of information with you and look for the best option to fit your specific scenario.
?
Your long-term goals are a huge factor in the best way to structure your loan.
?
Jts & co.
Is local, trusted, and experienced and we want to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.
?
Give us a call to discuss your situation today!
Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources