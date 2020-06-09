Global  
 

JTS Mortgage Minute 07/28/2020 - Falling Interest Rates
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
With interest rates falling for the sixth straight month, homeowners continued to grab the chance to purchase or refinance in June.

0
Good morning, i'm jeff farnham ?

?

According to ellie mae, we are seeing a rebound in the purchase market which represents 42 percent of all closed loans while refinances represent 58%.

?

The mortgage bankers association's survey also showed that the new home purchase market is making progress toward a lively home-buying summer season.

?

The survey showed that overall mortgage applications were 54 percent higher than last year for new home purchases.

?

Applications surged 20% in june alone.

?

These numbers reinforce the fact that home-buying activity that was delayed by the pandemic in march and april is just being realized later in the season.

?

The fact that applications are up over 50% from last june reinforces that point even further.

?

Mba estimates the new single- family home sales is at the strongest levels of activity since january.

?

And depending on the loan type, basis points dropped anywhere from 2 to 4 points for a 30-year fixed mortgage.

?

Lower interest rates are also fueling home- buying demand.

?

Because of this housing is expected to lead an overall economic recovery.

?

As existing home inventory remains low, builders are seeing strong interest in new construction.

?

According to the latest national association of home builders, builder confidence in the market for newly built single- family homes spiked 14 points in july already.

?

The housing market index now stands at the pre- pandemic reading it posted in march and rose 10 points in the south alone.

?

Needless to say, the housing market is going strong moving into the late summer months.

?

If you are looking to purchase or refinance a home, jts &amp; co.

Wants to be your first call.

?

In these unprecedented times of time off from work due to covid-19, forbearance, or other special circumstances with employment and income, it's important to work with someone that has a reputation of trust and experience on their side.

?

At jts &amp; co.

We enjoy helping families become homeowners.

?

But there is more to getting a mortgage than just pushing a button.

?

On a weekly basis we have calls from customers who have started with a national lender, thinking it would be quick and easy, only to find themselves frustrated and confused 30 to 45 days into the process.

?

Understanding your needs and goals is paramount in determining the best way to structure your loan.

?

When you sit down with a mortgage advisor at jts &amp; co, we review this type of information with you and look for the best option to fit your specific scenario.

?

Your long-term goals are a huge factor in the best way to structure your loan.

?

Jts &amp; co.

Is local, trusted, and experienced and we want to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.

?

Give us a call to discuss your situation today!

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next




