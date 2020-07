President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit vaccine sites

Both the president and vice president visited locations where the vaccine will be tested.

PHASE THREE WILL FOCUS MORE ONHOW EFFECTIVE THE VACCINE IS INDIFFERENT GROUPS OF PEOPLE.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’SHANDLING OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC MAY’VE PUT HISPOLITICAL FATE IN JEOPARDY.

NOW,HE’S HOPING TO GET CREDIT FORHIS ADMINISTRATION’S AGGRESSIVEPUSH FOR A VACCINE.... ANDHOPING ONE GETS APPROVED BEFOREELECTION DAY.TRUMP AND VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE BOTH VISITED VACCINEDEVELOPMENT SITES YESTERDAY, TOMARK THE BEGINNING OF THEVACCINE RESEARCH TRIAL...HIGHLIGHTING