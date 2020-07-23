|
|
|
|
Taylor Swift did her own makeup for 'cardigan' music video
|
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:56s - Published
Taylor Swift did her own makeup for her 'cardigan' music video.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Taylor Swift not only dropped a BRAND NEW ALBUM tonight, she also released the music video for the...
Just Jared Jr - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared •IndiaTimes
|
As if Taylor Swift dropping a surprise album wasn't enough, the singer also gave fans an extra treat...
Billboard.com - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared •IndiaTimes •E! Online
|
Surprise! Taylor Swift has an album, Folklore, coming out tonight…and we’ll also get her first...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|