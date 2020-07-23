Taylor Swift did her own makeup for 'cardigan' music video

BANG Showbiz Taylor Swift did her own makeup for her 'cardigan' music video #TaylorSwift #Cardigan #Folklore #Swifties https://t.co/eZnBUIHajl 12 minutes ago

マヂャ RT @usweekly: Taylor Swift should add glam squad to her already impressive resumé of skills. 💅 https://t.co/8ZlCcclLJy 12 hours ago

Us Weekly Taylor Swift should add glam squad to her already impressive resumé of skills. 💅 https://t.co/8ZlCcclLJy 20 hours ago

Merf Radio Taylor wrote and directed the video. Not to mention, even did her own hair, makeup and styling...is there anything… https://t.co/BFnRpqt6oZ 21 hours ago

POPSUGAR Australia Her DIY hairstyle is something anyone can do at home. https://t.co/wcF5g9w5Lc 2 days ago

☀️🦋 I ❤️ my nieces ☀️🦋 RT @people: Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair and Makeup for 'Cardigan' Video - and Is Selling That Now-Viral Sweater​ https://t.co/jMuGIaZGG3 3 days ago