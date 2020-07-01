Global  
 

Lana Del Rey releases her poetry audiobook

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Lana Del Rey releases her poetry audiobook

Lana Del Rey releases her poetry audiobook

Lana Del Rey has released an audiobook of her upcoming poetry collection 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass'.

