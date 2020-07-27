Global  
 

British Photographer Shares Tiger Pictures For International Tiger Day 2020
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
British photographer and defender of persecuted species Paul Goldstein shares his best tiger photographs for International Tiger Day 2020.

Paul knows a little about tigers, having run 15 charity marathons in his tiger suit for them.

National Parks in India, vast revenue streams are denied to all the beneficiaries of tiger tourism.

Paul has raised over £250,000 protecting this species.

He says: "by making tigers valuable to local people you create protection and loyalty to their feline neighbours".

" Tourists have policing eyes, they feel naturally proprietary to this endangered animal, where there are tourists, there are very few poachers".

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Tiger Day International Tiger Day


National park National park Park used for conservation purposes of animal life and plants


