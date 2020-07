Google To Allow Employees To Work From Home Until Summer 2021

Google employees will be allowed to work from home until at least July 2021.

According to CNN, the tech company made the announcement concerning their employee's on Monday.

The company had initially said employees would be working remotely through the end of 2020.

The decision to extend the work from home policy into next year indicates they are bracing for a long pandemic.

The tech industry has led the charge on remote work during the pandemic, with many making the option permanent.