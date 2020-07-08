This is the moment a water pipe explodes, sending water and debris flying in the air and damaging a busy roundabout.

Driver has lucky escape after pipe explodes under street in northwest India

The unexpected eruption occurred at Ratanada roundabout in Jodhpur, a city in the northwest Indian state of Rajasthan, on July 25 at around 7:30 am.

CCTV footage a nearby garment shop located on the first floor of an adjacent market, shows the force of the explosion in the ground as muddy water and debris scattered the street.

Seconds before, a white car moving towards the area had a lucky escape and narrowly avoided the blast, driving the other direction.

Garment shop owner Utkarsh Vaishnav said there was a "heavy sound like a blast." According to local reports, the pipe burst happened due to heavy water pressure that the old pipeline could not bear.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported.