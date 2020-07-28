These affectionate cows are the best of friends

Cows are far more social than we give them credit for.

In a herd, they have close bonds with other cows and will seek each other out for social time and reassurance.

Cows have personalities, and even emotions and a sense of humour.

These two cows are living the good life on an ethical farm in Millbrook, Ontario.

They wander freely across vast meadows from early spring until the snow falls in early winter.

The calves are not separated from the mothers and the farmers refuse to produce veal.

As the sun shines and the warm breeze blows, Mildred and Hazel take a break from grazing and Hazel lovingly grooms Mildred.

These two can often be seen displaying affection and staying close to each other.

Even their calves play together.

They are true besties!