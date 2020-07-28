Stunning baby snake looks like a sparkling piece of jewellery

This infant Mexican black kingsnake sparkles and gives a similar effect as a piece of jewellery.

Footage from July 18 shows the small reptile in the hands of its owner with light-reflecting of its dark scales making it appear as if it were a metallic material.

Laura Hardy of Hardy Reptiles in Arizona told Newsflare: "A baby snake from one of our clutches this year hatched nearly a solid black and with a very mellow disposition.

"I took the video to help show people the beauty that they don't often see in snakes or reptiles in general."