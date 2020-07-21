One step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published 6 minutes ago One step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine Right now there is some hope on the horizon. The world's largest COVID-19 vaccine study just entered phase 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Big Brother' Season 22 Contestants Arrive in L.A. For COVID Testing The "Big Brother All-Stars" are one step closer to becoming house guests once again ... they're in...

TMZ.com - Published 6 days ago



