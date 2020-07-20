Global  
 

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for final day of case
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was greeted by fans at London's High Court on Tuesday as he arrived for the final day of his libel case against British newspaper The Sun.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp: 'Wife beater' libel trial enters final day as lawyer calls allegation 'career-ending'

 Judgment to be reserved in high-profile court battle
Independent
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for the final day ofhearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executiveeditor, Dan Wootton. Prior to his arrival, fans patiently waiting outside thecourt were handed gift packs from the Pirates of the Caribbean star'smanagement team including a thank you note.

Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells court

 Actor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent

Amber Heard

Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

 A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation incident dubbed “Amber Turd” tothe Yorkshire Terrier eating cannabis to the case of the severed finger, hereis a look at some of the trial’s most memorable moments.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questioned

 Amber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com

London

Merlin Entertainments has announced it will reopen its leading Londonattractions on August 1. This includes the London Eye, Madame Tussauds London,SEA LIFE London Aquarium and The London Dungeon. In line with Governmentguidelines, guests can enjoy all the attractions with enhanced hygiene andsafety measures implemented throughout to ensure visitors have a funexperience while making safety a top priority for all.

The Natural History Museum in London prepares to open its doors to visitorsafter over 3 months shut to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.Interviews with Lorraine Cornish, Head of Conservation, and Clare Matterson,Executive Director of Engagement.

Amazon takes on supermarkets with free food delivery

 Same or next-day delivery will now be free for Prime subscribers in London on orders above £40.
BBC News

Amber Heard recalls ‘three-day hostage situation’ with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has described a “three-day hostage situation” with Johnny Depp where he allegedly...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Amber Heard Leaves High Court With Her Team as Johnny Depp's Libel Case Starts To Wrap Up

Amber Heard carries a cup of coffee in her hand while heading to a waiting car in London, England on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily RecordCBC.ca


Amber Heard Says She Feared Johnny Depp Would Kill Her, Denies Drug Use Claims

Amber Heard took the witness stand for day one of her testimony in Johnny Depp‘s case against a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard depart court on the last day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard. On Friday morning, the Pirates..

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp "violent and crazy" in texts sent to her mother in 2013, Britain's High Court heard on Thursday.

