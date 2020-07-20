Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for final day of case

|
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp: 'Wife beater' libel trial enters final day as lawyer calls allegation 'career-ending'Judgment to be reserved in high-profile court battle
Independent
Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing
Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims
Johnny Depp was 'hopeless addict' whose 'deep misogyny' led to violent rages, Sun's lawyer tells courtActor's substance abuse, jealousy and anger allegedly made him danger to his partner, libel trial hears
Independent
Amber Heard American actress
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife HeardA lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questionedAmber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
London Capital of the United Kingdom
