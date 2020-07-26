North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 Case

The first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was reported.

According to CNN, Kim believes a defector who fled the country 3 years ago returned to the country while infected with coronavirus.

Authorities in South Korea confirmed that a defector did in fact cross the border into North Korea.

The South Korean Health Ministry said the defector was not a known COVID-19 patient or a close contact of one.

Local police said the man was being investigated for a sex crime at the time he crossed the highly militarized border.

The Korean Central new Agency reports that the defector had symptoms of Covid-19, but did not confirm if he had been tested.