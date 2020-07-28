Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts

A Malaysian court has found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty.

The verdict came in on Tuesday in Najib's first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund.

According to Newser, the ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib’s Malay party.

Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said; “I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges".

67-year-old Najib has promised to appeal, saying he was misled by rogue bankers and the case against him is political.