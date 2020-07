Settlement reached with Tashii farmer's family Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 5 minutes ago Settlement reached with Tashii farmer's family The family of a man killed by a police officer will receive a 2.2 million dollar settlement. Tashii Farmer died in 2017 after an officer put him in a choke hold outside the Venetian. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend METRO OFFICER WILL RECEIVE A 2POINT 2 MILLION DOLLARSETTLEMENT.TASHII FARMER DIED IN 2017AFTER AN OFFICER PUT HIM IN ACHOKEHOLD OUTSIDE THEVENETIAN..IN A STATEMENT-- METRO SAIDTHEY HAD ALWAYS CONSIDERED THEDEATH OF FARMER TO BECRIMINAL-- ADDING THATMANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AGAINSTOFFICER KENNETH LOPERA WEREDISMISSED AND HE RETIRED BEFOREHE COULD BE FIRED.A SENIOR NATIONAL GUARD OFFIC





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources LVMPD reportedly reaches $2.2M settlement with the family of Tashii Farmer



A tentative settlement of $2.2 million with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been reached with the family of Tashii Farmer. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:43 Published 1 week ago