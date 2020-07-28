Armed men rob Indian bank and make off with over $14,000

CCTV cameras captured the chilling moment three armed men enter a bank and rob it at gunpoint in northern India's Punjab.

The incident took place at the Indian Overseas Bank, located in Gilzian village of Tanda block, in the state's Hoshiarpur district, on July 27.

In the video provided by investigating police officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh the three masked men are seen entering the building.

Moments later, they take out their guns and instruct one of the staff to take them to the cash register.

Fearing for his life, the member of staff does as told as one of the men stuffs a bag with the cash.

According to reports, the miscreants looted USD $14,692 from the bank.

Police have initiated a probe.

DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said law enforcement officials are taking the help of the CCTV footage to identify the accused.