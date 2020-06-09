Men’s Wearhouse Owner Tailored Brands Teeters Toward Bankruptcy
Tailored Brands, the owner of Men's Wearhouse, JoS.
A Banks and other brands, is 'likely' to file for Chapter 11, yet another retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pandemic Lockdowns Drive Workers Into PJ's And Men's Wearhouse Out Of BusinessThe parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. Bank is eyeing filing for bankruptcy.
Tailored Brands was facing sales challenges even before office workers started working from home and events like..