Coronavirus: Pet cat becomes first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in UK | Oneindia News

A cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive for Covid-19, according to the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer.

But a big relief as the animal and its owners have now made a full recovery.

Cat's infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory in England according to a press release from the UK government.

The government said the cat was the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK.

It said there was no evidence the cat had transmitted the virus to its owners.

The cat was initially diagnosed by a private vet with feline virus -- a common respiratory infection among cats -- but was also tested for SARS-CoV-2 as part of a research program.

Follow-up testing, laboratory confirmed the cat had SARS-CoV-2, which manifests as Covid-19 in humans.