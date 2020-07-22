Brexit bureaucracy? 'Green card' required for UK drivers in Ireland

|
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Vast Temple Complex Found Hidden Beneath Mound In Northern IrelandBeneath a mound of earthwork known as Navan Fort in Northern Ireland, archeologists have discovered hints of a monumental temple complex dating back to the early..
WorldNews
N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest
John Hume funeral: Tributes paid to Northern Irish hero who 'never lost faith in peace''He focused on unity and peace, and giving that dignity to every person'
Independent
Northern Irish political leaders arrive for John Hume's funeral
John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has..
WorldNews
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
World's remotest Irish bar: 'We will survive Covid'It has been closed since April, you can’t reach it by car, and it's a two-day hike from the nearest airport.
BBC News
TikTok sets up first EU data center in IrelandThe social media app TikTok will open its first European data center in Dublin, a move welcomed by the...
WorldNews
TikTok to open $500m data centre in IrelandThe firm says the move represents its "long-term commitment to Europe".
BBC News
Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest
Instagram prepares to launch TikTok rival Reels in IrelandInstagram is expanding its TikTok copycat to new countries, with the Republic set to get access to the video sharing feature. Instagram Reels, which was launched..
WorldNews
