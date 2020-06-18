Coronavirus: Spain wants UK to reconsider 'unjust' quarantine rule

|
Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister
Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate
Spain's PM criticises UK's decision to impose blanket quarantine as 'error'Pedro Sanchez says he is urging the British government to 'reconsider'
Independent
Coronavirus: Spanish PM says UK's travel restrictions 'unjust'Pedro Sanchez says he hopes there will be a rethink, and most parts of Spain are safer than the UK.
BBC News
Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector
