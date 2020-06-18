Coronavirus: Spain wants UK to reconsider 'unjust' quarantine rule

Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate



Spain's prime minister has criticised the latest UK quarantine rules fortravellers arriving from Spain as "disproportionate". Speaking on privatetelevision channel Telecinco on Monday evening, Pedro Sanchez said althoughthere are two worrying outbreaks, holiday islands such as the Balearics andthe Canaries are safe to visit.

