The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral.

Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros.

Television.

Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner released a statement to E!

News about the claims. The producers took responsibility for the show and attempted to distance Ellen from the allegations.