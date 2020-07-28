Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral.

Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros.

Television.

Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner released a statement to E!

News about the claims. The producers took responsibility for the show and attempted to distance Ellen from the allegations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Show 'under investigation' following claims its set is 'dominated by fear'

Ellen DeGeneres's talk show is reportedly being investigated after numerous claims of issues on set...
Independent - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

ChudiCObi

Chudi Obi RT @nbcwashington: Warner Bros. is conducting an internal investigation of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" following multiple complaints of a to… 12 seconds ago

fxckitzrachael

✨R A C H A E L M I L L E R✨ RT @IDAddictUSA: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ workplace under investigation by WarnerMedia 🤣😂🤣 (if this turns out to be true, this will be on… 16 seconds ago

hairotterca

numerumpercà RT @joshdcaplan: VARIETY: ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ workplace under investigation by WarnerMedia 20 seconds ago

JoeRusso1776

Joe F.D. Russo RT @Ey3s0nQ: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Reportedly Under Internal Investigation After Workplace Complaints https://t.co/b2a59C9O44 54 seconds ago

darkQlight1776

FOX MULDER RT @darkQlight1776: Ellen DeGeneres show under investigation, Oprah cancels her 20 year old magazine, Tom Hanks becomes Greece citizen, Jim… 2 minutes ago

paulaspaulatics

Paulaspaulatics ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ Under Internal Investigation After Workplace Complaints: Report - https://t.co/xXQ6VtsrX5 2 minutes ago

Tittarsiffror

Tittarsiffror 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Workplace Under Investigation (EXCLUSIVE) - Variety https://t.co/9cJmuTAiRK 2 minutes ago

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 Ellen DeGeneres’s show under rigorous investigation after startling claims of ‘toxic environment… https://t.co/NBt1ToKxJj 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly under investigation following staff complaints [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly under investigation following staff complaints

Beloved talk show star Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace is reportedly under investigation following a series of complaints from staff members past and present about their treatment behind the scenes

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show under investigation amid toxic work allegations [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show under investigation amid toxic work allegations

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is being investigated by WarnerMedia amid allegations of a "toxic work environment".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published