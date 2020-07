Pranking Friend by Connecting Hot Wire to Dirt Bike Front Brakes

Occurred on May 9, 2020 / Dewitt, Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: While having a garage party one night my friend bailed early on the party so I rigged his kill switch hot wire up to his handlebars.

When the bike was running if he grabbed the metal brake lever it would shock him.

No one got hurt.

Or even badly shocked.

But the end result was hilarious.