Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record Dr. Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

Baseball card company Topps issued a ToppsNow limited-edition card of Dr. Fauci mid-pitch on its website.

ToppsNow cards are only available for 24 hours for customers to purchase.

Over 51,500 Dr. Fauci cards were sold, breaking Topps' previous print-run record, the company revealed on Monday.

Emily Kless, Topps, to 'USA Today'

