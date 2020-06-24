CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by author Kate Greene to discuss the psychological impact of traveling to Mars; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider breaks down the Sony A7Siii camera announcement; Smart Home Editor John Velasco has DT's recommendations for best Smart Speakers and Smart Displays; Who's Got Game?

With the two creators of Tech Kaboom, David Trejo and Fin Flynn; In the news: The Consumer Technology Association announced that the 2021 iteration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be digital only, as COVID-19 fallout continues to impact the tech industry; Twitter has banned the account of Donald Trump Jr. for 12 hours, as a viral video containing false COVID-19 images was posted to his feed; TikTok continues to face headwinds with Facebook paying top users to join Instagram Reels and the Biden Campaign staffers remove the app; and Luxury Airships may be coming back.